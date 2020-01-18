Nocturnalia Posts New Single "Forsaken" Online

Today, Nocturnalia releases the single "Forsaken" from their album 'III: Winter', released last November. "Forsaken" is the most up-tempo song of the album which, since it's release, has received great feedback from press, including a 10/10 review in UK magazine PowerPlay. Dennis from Nocturnalia explains the song:

"’Forsaken‘, is about the ’myling‘ which is the ghost of an unwanted child, killed by its own mother, that will haunt the place where its body is hidden until it finds peace, either by being buried in folded soil or to be given a name."

The eerie and cold yet peacefully quiet atmosphere of the harsh Scandinavian winter manifests itself clearly in the cultural heritage throughout history; the hostile conditions, the absence of daylight, famine and stagnation have put emphasis on humanity‘s endless and determined struggle for survival. These occurrences have shaped the tradition of music, philosophy, poetry, art and folklore connected to our nature and it‘s mysticism, and has also been the primal source of inspiration for Nocturnalia.

With influences ranging from classic rock acts such as Rainbow and Black Widow to ’Hammerheart‘-era Bathory and traditional folk music woven together they have shaped their sound into something quite familiar but at the same time remote and unexplored.

After the second album they decided to take a short hiatus from song-writing and touring in favor of other musical and creative projects - Drummer Dennis Skoglund was a member of the rock band Night for a couple of years and occasionally a live musician in dark ambient/folk music acts Forndom and Draugurinn. Guitarist Linus Lundgren is also a member of occult rock pioneers Year of the Goat and singer Linus Ekermo is the bass player in label mates Oblivious.

In early 2018 they started to write new material and later that year they recorded their third full length album “III: Winter”, to be released by The Sign Records 8th of November 2019.