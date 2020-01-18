WVRM Premiere New Single “My Fucking Dixie (The New South)” - Ink Deal w/ Prosthetic Records
WVRM have inked a deal with Prosthetic Records and announce their plans to release their new effort, “Colony Collapse“, via the label on April 03rd. The song “My Fucking Dixie (The New South)” is streaming via YouTube below.
Commented WVRM of their new label deal and impending album:
“We’re excited to be joining a roster that includes other bands from the Southeast and we’re very privileged to help bring more attention to that scene. ‘Colony Collapse‘ for us is the natural next step in a sound we’ve cultivated through every release over the years, especially from our last two full length albums, ‘Swarm Sound‘ and ‘Heartache‘.”
