Listen To Trivium’s Matt Heafy Guest On New Cabal Track “Bitter Friend”

Band Photo: Trivium (?)

Trivium singer/guitarist Matt Heafy guests on Cabal‘s new song titled “Bitter Friend” streaming for you below. You can find that single also on Cabal‘s upcoming record “Drag Me Down“, out in stores on April 03rd via Long Branch Records.

Comments Matt Heafy:

“Cabal is one of the most frighteningly heavy bands I’ve ever had the privilege of being a fan of. Unstoppably powerful on album and live. It’s an honor to be asked to guest on a song with them. You all need their records.”

Add Cabal:

“‘Bitter Friend‘ is a deep dive into the internal conflict between yourself and the side of yourself that you’d rather die than let take over and how if feels when you’re losing that fight. It’s a song on which we’ve experimented a bit with our sound while still staying true to what Cabal have always been about and last but not least it also has none other than the absolute legend Matt Heafy from Trivium doing an awesome feature on it.”