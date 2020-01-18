Envy Premiere New Track “A Faint New World”
“A Faint New World” taken from Envy‘s impending new record “The Fallen Crimson” has premiered online streaming via YouTube for you below. That album will be out in Japan and Asia on February 05 with a worldwide release to follow on February 07, 2020.
