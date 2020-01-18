Great American Ghost Premiere New Song & Music Video “Altar Of Snakes”
Great American Ghost‘s new song “Altar Of Snakes” has premiered online, complete with a new music video. The group recorded that video with Erich Richter with the single appearing on their new record, “Power Through Terror“. eOne Music have a February 14th release set for that album.
