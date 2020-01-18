Suicide Silence Premiere New Song “Two Steps”
Band Photo: Suicide Silence (?)
Suicide Silence premiere a new song titled “Two Steps” streaming via YouTube below. The track comes from their impending record, “Become The Hunter“, out February 14th through Nuclear Blast. The group will be playing an album release show on the sam day at the Brick By Brick in San Diego, CA.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
We Came As Romans Premiere New Music Video
- Next Article:
Great American Ghost Premiere New Song & Video
0 Comments on "Suicide Silence Premiere New Single “Two Steps”"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.