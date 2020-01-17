We Came As Romans Premiere New Music Video “From The First Note”
We Came As Romans premiere a new official music video for their track “From The First Note“. That song is one of a pair the group have released since the accidental overdose of their frontman Kyle Pavone in 2018.
Comments We Came As Romans’ guitarist Joshua Moore of the track:
“‘FTFN‘ is a song that celebrates the time that we got to spend with Kyle and acknowledges how truly remarkable of a brother and bandmate he was. Lyrically, I was able to reference ‘To Plant a Seed‘ and ‘Tracing Back Roots‘, -which were both written about the start of the band and how we lived together. I was able to take Kyle‘s recorded vocal from ‘TPAS’ and fit it into the bridge of the song, so we can always hear him when we listen and play it.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "We Came As Romans Premiere New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.