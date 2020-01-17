We Came As Romans Premiere New Music Video “From The First Note”

We Came As Romans premiere a new official music video for their track “From The First Note“. That song is one of a pair the group have released since the accidental overdose of their frontman Kyle Pavone in 2018.

Comments We Came As Romans’ guitarist Joshua Moore of the track:

“‘FTFN‘ is a song that celebrates the time that we got to spend with Kyle and acknowledges how truly remarkable of a brother and bandmate he was. Lyrically, I was able to reference ‘To Plant a Seed‘ and ‘Tracing Back Roots‘, -which were both written about the start of the band and how we lived together. I was able to take Kyle‘s recorded vocal from ‘TPAS’ and fit it into the bridge of the song, so we can always hear him when we listen and play it.”