Tombs Premiere New Single “The Dark Rift”
Tombs premiere a new song entitled “The Dark Rift” streaming online via YouTube below. It's the second single to arrive from the group’s new EP, “Monarchy Of Shadows“, that will meet a February 28th release date via Season Of Mist.
Says the band’s Mike Hill of this track:
“Logic exists in a vacuum. The Universe is ruled chaos.”
