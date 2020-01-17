Benighted Premiere New Track “Brutus” From Impending Album “Obscene Repressed
Benighted‘s new song “Brutus” has premiered online as the first track from the group’s impending new record “Obscene Repressed“. That abum will be out April 10th throuch Season Of Mist.
Comment the band regarding this new single:
“Here we go, my friends, we are proud to unleash our first new track, ‘Brutus!’ It’s a song written in French about the pure hate from the album’s main character Michael, and his story against his father and the disgusting things he does to his mother… Enjoy and spread it like a plague!!!”
Benighted have the following touring dates booked for 2020:
01/18 Zurich, SWI – Meh Suff Festival 2020
04/10 Oslo, NOR – Inferno Festival 2020
w/ Shaarghot:
04/14 Saint-Brieux, FRA – Bonjour Minuit
04/15 Rennes, FRA – Etage
04/16 Brest, FRA – Carene
04/17 Le Havre, FRA – Tetris
04/18 Terville, FRA – 112
04/19 Lens, FRA – Musée Du Louvre
04/20 Montbéliard, FRA – Axone0
04/21 Lyon, FRA – Ninkasi Kao
04/22 Genève (CH) – Usine
04/23 Clermont-Ferrand, FRA – Coopérative de Mai
04/24 Souterraine, FRA – C.C. Yves Furet
04/25 Angoulême, FRA Nefz (feat. Rise Of The North Star)
04/26 Paris, FRA Olympia (feat. Rise Of The North Star)
04/27 Tours, FRA – Temps Machine
04/28 Bordeaux, FRA – Krakotoa
04/29 Angers, FRA – Chabada
04/30 Nantes, FRA -Warehouse (feat. Rise Of The North Star)
Benighted:
05/16 Osaka, JAP – Am Hall
05/17 Tokyo, JAP – Tsutaya O East
07/07 Dunau Jvaros, HUN – Rock Maraton
07/11 Malmö, SWE – Goro Fest. Plan B
07/25 Steenwijk, NET – Stonehenge Festival 2020
08/07 Jaromer, CZE – Brutal Assault 2020
08/14 Dinkelsbühl, GER – Summer Breeze 2020
08/15 Saint-Nolff, FRA – Motocultor 2020
08/21 Andernach, GER – Deathfeast Open Air 2020
08/22 Spital am Semmering, AUT – Kaltenbach Open Air 2020
