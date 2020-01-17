Benighted Premiere New Track “Brutus” From Impending Album “Obscene Repressed

Band Photo: Benighted (?)

Benighted‘s new song “Brutus” has premiered online as the first track from the group’s impending new record “Obscene Repressed“. That abum will be out April 10th throuch Season Of Mist.



Comment the band regarding this new single:

“Here we go, my friends, we are proud to unleash our first new track, ‘Brutus!’ It’s a song written in French about the pure hate from the album’s main character Michael, and his story against his father and the disgusting things he does to his mother… Enjoy and spread it like a plague!!!”

Benighted have the following touring dates booked for 2020:

01/18 Zurich, SWI – Meh Suff Festival 2020

04/10 Oslo, NOR – Inferno Festival 2020

w/ Shaarghot:

04/14 Saint-Brieux, FRA – Bonjour Minuit

04/15 Rennes, FRA – Etage

04/16 Brest, FRA – Carene

04/17 Le Havre, FRA – Tetris

04/18 Terville, FRA – 112

04/19 Lens, FRA – Musée Du Louvre

04/20 Montbéliard, FRA – Axone0

04/21 Lyon, FRA – Ninkasi Kao

04/22 Genève (CH) – Usine

04/23 Clermont-Ferrand, FRA – Coopérative de Mai

04/24 Souterraine, FRA – C.C. Yves Furet

04/25 Angoulême, FRA Nefz (feat. Rise Of The North Star)

04/26 Paris, FRA Olympia (feat. Rise Of The North Star)

04/27 Tours, FRA – Temps Machine

04/28 Bordeaux, FRA – Krakotoa

04/29 Angers, FRA – Chabada

04/30 Nantes, FRA -Warehouse (feat. Rise Of The North Star)

Benighted:

05/16 Osaka, JAP – Am Hall

05/17 Tokyo, JAP – Tsutaya O East

07/07 Dunau Jvaros, HUN – Rock Maraton

07/11 Malmö, SWE – Goro Fest. Plan B

07/25 Steenwijk, NET – Stonehenge Festival 2020

08/07 Jaromer, CZE – Brutal Assault 2020

08/14 Dinkelsbühl, GER – Summer Breeze 2020

08/15 Saint-Nolff, FRA – Motocultor 2020

08/21 Andernach, GER – Deathfeast Open Air 2020

08/22 Spital am Semmering, AUT – Kaltenbach Open Air 2020