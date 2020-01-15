Godthrymm (ex-My Dying Bride, Vallenfyre, Solstice) Premiere New Song "The Sea As My Grave" From Upcoming New Album "Reflections"

Godthrymm (ex-My Dying Bride, Vallenfyre, Solstice) premiere a new song titled "The Sea As My Grave", taken from their upcoming new album "Reflections", which will be out in stores February 14 via Profound Lore Records.

