Godthrymm (ex-My Dying Bride, Vallenfyre, Solstice) Premiere New Song "The Sea As My Grave" From Upcoming New Album "Reflections"
Godthrymm (ex-My Dying Bride, Vallenfyre, Solstice) premiere a new song titled "The Sea As My Grave", taken from their upcoming new album "Reflections", which will be out in stores February 14 via Profound Lore Records.
Check out now "The Sea As My Grave" below.
