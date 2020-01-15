Medico Peste Premiere New Song & Music Video "God Knows Why" From Upcoming New Album "? :The Black Bile"
Polish black metal band Medico Peste premiere a new song entitled "God Knows Why", taken from their upcoming new album "? :The Black Bile", which will be out in stores March 20 via Season of Mist's sub label Underground Activists.
Check out now "God Knows Why" below.
