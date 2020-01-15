Igorrr Premiere New Song & Music Video “Very Noise”

Igorrr premiere a new official music video for their track, “Very Noise“, streaming for you below. The single comes from the group’s new record “Spirituality And Distortion“, out March 27th through Metal Blade Records.

Cannibal Corpse vocalist George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher guests on the song “Paraping”. Comments Igorrr’s mastermind Gautier Serre of that:

“We had the honor to welcome my personal favorite musical hero on this album: George ‘Corpsegrinder’ Fisher of Cannibal Corpse. He screams on the track ‘Parpaing‘, and his legendary voice brings the heaviness this track deserved. George is like the final boss of death metal.

Like on a video game you have the final boss who is the strongest, George is the best in death metal singing. Due to the extreme heaviness and violence of his voice, I found it very much coherent to contrast it with a cheap tune of 8bit music which is the least heavy music on earth. The contrast is beautiful to my ears.”