Atreyu Premiere New Track “Battle Drums” - A Collaboration With Kayzo
Atreyu and Kayzo have joined forces on a recently released song called “Battle Drums“ streaming via YouTube for you below. Kayzo has already collaborated with members of Underoath, Of Mice & Men etc. before.
