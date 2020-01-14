Wardaemonic Premiere New Song & Music Video "Introspection" From Upcoming New Album "Acts of Repentance"
Australian black metal band Wardaemonic premiere a new song and music video titled "Introspection", taken from their upcoming new album "Acts of Repentance". The new release will be out in stores is out on March 20 via Transcending Obscurity.
Check out now "Introspection" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Yoth Iria Premiere Full-Album Stream Of New EP
- Next Article:
Atreyu & Kayzo Premiere New Track “Battle Drums”
0 Comments on "Wardaemonic Premiere New Song & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.