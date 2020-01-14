Wardaemonic Premiere New Song & Music Video "Introspection" From Upcoming New Album "Acts of Repentance"

Australian black metal band Wardaemonic premiere a new song and music video titled "Introspection", taken from their upcoming new album "Acts of Repentance". The new release will be out in stores is out on March 20 via Transcending Obscurity.

Check out now "Introspection" below.