Revenant Marquis Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Youth In Ribbons"
Welsh black metal unit Revenant Marquis premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "Youth In Ribbons", which will be out in stores January 20 via Inferna Profundus Records and Death Kvlt Productions.
Check out now "Youth In Ribbons" in its entirety below.

