Nachtlieder Premiere New Music Video For "Avgrunden" From EP "Views From the North Vol."
Swedish one-woman black metal band Nachtlieder premiere a new music video for "Avgrunden", taken from their new EP "Views From the North Vol. I", out in stores now via Bandcamp.
Check out now "Avgrunden" below.
