Behemoth Premiere NSFW Music Video For “Rom 5:8”

Behemoth premiere another NSFW music video for their song “Rom 5:8” taken from their latest album, “I Loved You At Your Darkest“. The group share the video in celebration of their impending European/UK tour with Slipknot, which will kick off today in Dublin.

Below's where that trek will hit:

01/14 Dublin, IRE – 3Arena

01/16 Manchester, UK – Manchester Arena

01/17 Newcastle, UK – Utilita Arena

01/18 Glasgow, UK – The SSE Hydro

01/20 Sheffield, UK – FlyDSA Arena

01/21 Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena

01/22 Cardiff, UK – Motorpoint Arena

01/24 Birmingham, UK – Birmingham Arena

01/25 London, UK – The O2

01/28 Amsterdam, NET – Ziggo Dome

01/29 Frankfurt, GER – Festhalle

01/30 Paris, FRA – Accorhotels Arena

02/01 Luxembourg, LUX – Rockhal

02/02 Lyon, FRA – Halle Tony Garnier

02/04 Budapest, HUN – Budapest Sportarena

02/06 Lodz, POL – Atlas Arena

02/08 Stuttgart, GER – Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

02/09 Munich, GER – Olympiahalle

02/11 Milan, ITA – Mediolanum Forum

02/12 Zurich, SWI – Hallenstadion

02/14 Vienna, AUT – Stadthalle

02/16 Hamburg, GER – Barclaycard Arena

02/17 Berlin, GER – Mercedes-Benz Arena

02/18 Dortmund, GER – Westfalenhalle

02/20 Copenhagen, DEN – Royal Arena

02/21 Stockholm, SWE – Ericsson Globe

02/22 Oslo, NOR – Telenor Arena

02/24 Helsinki, FIN – Hartwall Arena