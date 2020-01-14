Behemoth Premiere NSFW Music Video For “Rom 5:8”
Behemoth premiere another NSFW music video for their song “Rom 5:8” taken from their latest album, “I Loved You At Your Darkest“. The group share the video in celebration of their impending European/UK tour with Slipknot, which will kick off today in Dublin.
Below's where that trek will hit:
01/14 Dublin, IRE – 3Arena
01/16 Manchester, UK – Manchester Arena
01/17 Newcastle, UK – Utilita Arena
01/18 Glasgow, UK – The SSE Hydro
01/20 Sheffield, UK – FlyDSA Arena
01/21 Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena
01/22 Cardiff, UK – Motorpoint Arena
01/24 Birmingham, UK – Birmingham Arena
01/25 London, UK – The O2
01/28 Amsterdam, NET – Ziggo Dome
01/29 Frankfurt, GER – Festhalle
01/30 Paris, FRA – Accorhotels Arena
02/01 Luxembourg, LUX – Rockhal
02/02 Lyon, FRA – Halle Tony Garnier
02/04 Budapest, HUN – Budapest Sportarena
02/06 Lodz, POL – Atlas Arena
02/08 Stuttgart, GER – Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle
02/09 Munich, GER – Olympiahalle
02/11 Milan, ITA – Mediolanum Forum
02/12 Zurich, SWI – Hallenstadion
02/14 Vienna, AUT – Stadthalle
02/16 Hamburg, GER – Barclaycard Arena
02/17 Berlin, GER – Mercedes-Benz Arena
02/18 Dortmund, GER – Westfalenhalle
02/20 Copenhagen, DEN – Royal Arena
02/21 Stockholm, SWE – Ericsson Globe
02/22 Oslo, NOR – Telenor Arena
02/24 Helsinki, FIN – Hartwall Arena
