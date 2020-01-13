Lindemann Share One Shot Version Of “Ach So Gern” Music Video
Band Photo: Rammstein (?)
Lindemann (Rammstein, Hypocrisy, etc.) share an alternate version of their latest official music video for their “Ach So Gern“. This latest one shot version of the video presents the brutal induction of the band’s Till Lindemann into prison and can be streamed below. If you missed the original version, you can see it HERE. The track is taken from the group’s latest outing, “F & M“.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Lindemann Share New Version Of “Ach So Gern” Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.