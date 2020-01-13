Lindemann Share One Shot Version Of “Ach So Gern” Music Video

Band Photo: Rammstein (?)

Lindemann (Rammstein, Hypocrisy, etc.) share an alternate version of their latest official music video for their “Ach So Gern“. This latest one shot version of the video presents the brutal induction of the band’s Till Lindemann into prison and can be streamed below. If you missed the original version, you can see it HERE. The track is taken from the group’s latest outing, “F & M“.



