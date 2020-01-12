Vvilderness Streaming New Album, "Dark Waters," Online in Full
Hungarian atmospheric metal band Vvilderness has released a new album, "Dark Waters," which is available for streaming in full on bandcamp and below. The band gave the following update:
"As you probably know, I didn't stop creating music, although RTLS (Release the Long Ships) was on hold for years now. I have to thank you for all for your support and feedback. My main project, Vvilderness reached the next milestone this week, a second album titled Dark Waters, that I am very proud of. It's available on Vvilderness' Bandcamp page."
