Coffin Curse Premiere New Song "Grave Offender" From Upcoming New Album "Ceased To Be"
Chilean death metal duo Coffin Curse premiere a new song entitled "Grave Offender", taken from their upcoming new album "Ceased To Be", which will be out in stores January 27th via Memento Mori.
Check out now "Grave Offender" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Bury Tomorrow Premiere Music Video For “Cannibal”
- Next Article:
Vvilderness Streaming New Album, "Dark Waters"
0 Comments on "Coffin Curse Premiere New Song 'Grave Offender'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.