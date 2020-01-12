Bury Tomorrow Premiere Music Video For Title Track Of Upcoming New Album “Cannibal”
Bury Tomorrow‘s sixth studio effort “Cannibal” has been announced for an April 03rd release via Music For Nations/Sony Music. An official music video for the title track has premiered online streaming via YouTube below.
Comments singer Dani Winter Bates of the album:
“This album is for me as well as for the fans. It was a cathartic process to address some of the darkest moments I’ve had in my life. For some people, it’ll be a hard listen. But I thought I have to do this. If I’m going to go in, I’m going to go in. I’m not doing something half-arsed. There is nothing lyrically I would change on this entire album.”
