Heaven Shall Burn Premiere New Music Video For “Protector” & “Weakness Leaving My Heart”

Heaven Shall Burn premiere a new official music videos for their new songs “Protector” and “Weakness Leaving My Heart” taken from their new double album, “Of Truth And Sacrifice“, out on March 20th via Century Media.

The band’s guitarist Maik Weichert commented:

“In order to reflect the concept of the double album we decided to produce a ‘double video’, which turned into a real mammoth project. ‘Protector‘ is taken from album one (Of Truth) while ‘Weakness Leaving My Heart‘ is part of album two (Of Sacrifice). While ‘Protector‘ represents confidence and a readiness for action ‘Weakness Leaving My Heart‘ is contemplative and deals with the sacrifices and losses that truth may cost. Something you should also feel from the different vibes of the songs. The double album is giving you the essence of what HSB is about and there is lots to explore.”