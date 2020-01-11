Lorna Shore Premiere New Song “King Ov Deception”
A new Lorna Shore song entitled “King Ov Deception” has premiered online streaming via YouTube below. The track comes from the group’s new record “Immortal“, which will be released on January 31st
The decision to do so has been a bit controversial as the outfit recently fired their frontman CJ McCreery after several girls came forward with allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct against the singer.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
God Dethroned Premiere New Music Video
- Next Article:
Heaven Shall Burn Premiere New Music Video
0 Comments on "Lorna Shore Premiere New Song"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.