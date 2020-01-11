"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Lorna Shore Premiere New Song “King Ov Deception”

posted Jan 11, 2020 at 3:20 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

A new Lorna Shore song entitled “King Ov Deception” has premiered online streaming via YouTube below. The track comes from the group’s new record “Immortal“, which will be released on January 31st

The decision to do so has been a bit controversial as the outfit recently fired their frontman CJ McCreery after several girls came forward with allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct against the singer.

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Lorna Shore Premiere New Song"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 