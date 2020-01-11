Lorna Shore Premiere New Song “King Ov Deception”

A new Lorna Shore song entitled “King Ov Deception” has premiered online streaming via YouTube below. The track comes from the group’s new record “Immortal“, which will be released on January 31st

The decision to do so has been a bit controversial as the outfit recently fired their frontman CJ McCreery after several girls came forward with allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct against the singer.