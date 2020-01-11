God Dethroned Premiere New Music Video For “Spirit Of Beelzebub”

Band Photo: God Dethroned (?)

A new official music video for God Dethroned‘s song “Spirit Of Beelzebub” has premiered online. It serves as a prequel to their recent video for “Illuminati“, whichr is the title track to their new record, out on February 07th via Metal Blade Records.



