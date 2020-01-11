Headline News

Rush Drummer Neil Peart Passes Away At The Age 67

Canadian rock icon and former Rush drummer Neil Peart has passed away past Tuesday, January 07th, at the age of 67, following battling brain cancer for the past three years. The band were inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 1994 and later were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame back in 2013. Rush concluded their farewell tour back in 2015.



Rush have since issued the following statement regarding Peart‘s passing:

“It is with broken hearts and the deepest sadness that we must share the terrible news that on Tuesday our friend, soul brother and band mate of over 45 years, Neil, has lost his incredibly brave three and a half year battle with brain cancer (Glioblastoma). We ask that friends, fans, and media alike understandably respect the family’s need for privacy and peace at this extremely painful and difficult time. Those wishing to express their condolences can choose a cancer research group or charity of their choice and make a donation in Neil Peart‘s name.

Rest in peace brother.

Neil Peart September 12, 1952 – January 7, 2020?