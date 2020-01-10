Hollywood Undead Premiere New Song & Music Video “Empire”
“Empire” is the latest track to premiere from Hollywood Undead‘s impending new record, “New Empire, Vol. 1“. You can stream it via the below music video, with the album being released on February 14th.
Hollywood Undead will be put on the road for the below European/UK tour with Papa Roach and Ice Nine Kills:
02/16 Barcelona, SPA – Razzmatazz
02/17 Madrid, SPA – Sala Riviera
02/20 Milan, ITA – Alcatraz
02/21 Zurich, SWI – Halle 622
02/22 Offenbach, GER – Stadthalle
02/24 Munich, GER – Zenith
02/25 Vienna, AUT – Gaosmeter
02/28 Thessaloniki, GRE – Principal Club Theater
02/29 Athens, GRE – Piraeus Academy 117
03/02 Sofia, BUL – Universiada Hall
03/03 Bucharest, ROM – Arenele Romane
03/04 Budapest, HUN – Sport Arena
03/06 Bratislava, SLO – Eurovia Arena
03/07 Poznan, POL – MTP2
03/09 Berlin, GER – Verti Music Hall
03/10 Hannover, GER – Swiss Life Hall
03/11 Leipzig, GER – Haus Auensee
03/13 Paris, FRA – Le Zenith
03/14 Tilburg, NET – 013
03/16 Dusseldorf, GER – Mitsubishi Electric Halle
03/17 Hamburg, GER – Barclaycard Arena
03/18 Copenhagen, DEN – Vega
