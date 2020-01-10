Hollywood Undead Premiere New Song & Music Video “Empire”

“Empire” is the latest track to premiere from Hollywood Undead‘s impending new record, “New Empire, Vol. 1“. You can stream it via the below music video, with the album being released on February 14th.

Hollywood Undead will be put on the road for the below European/UK tour with Papa Roach and Ice Nine Kills:

02/16 Barcelona, SPA – Razzmatazz

02/17 Madrid, SPA – Sala Riviera

02/20 Milan, ITA – Alcatraz

02/21 Zurich, SWI – Halle 622

02/22 Offenbach, GER – Stadthalle

02/24 Munich, GER – Zenith

02/25 Vienna, AUT – Gaosmeter

02/28 Thessaloniki, GRE – Principal Club Theater

02/29 Athens, GRE – Piraeus Academy 117

03/02 Sofia, BUL – Universiada Hall

03/03 Bucharest, ROM – Arenele Romane

03/04 Budapest, HUN – Sport Arena

03/06 Bratislava, SLO – Eurovia Arena

03/07 Poznan, POL – MTP2

03/09 Berlin, GER – Verti Music Hall

03/10 Hannover, GER – Swiss Life Hall

03/11 Leipzig, GER – Haus Auensee

03/13 Paris, FRA – Le Zenith

03/14 Tilburg, NET – 013

03/16 Dusseldorf, GER – Mitsubishi Electric Halle

03/17 Hamburg, GER – Barclaycard Arena

03/18 Copenhagen, DEN – Vega