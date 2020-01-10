"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Sylosis Premiere New Song & Music Video “Calcified” - New Album Out February 07

posted Jan 10, 2020 at 3:11 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Sylosis

Band Photo: Sylosis (?)

Sylosis premiere a new official music video for their song “Calcified” has premiered online streaming for you below. The single is taken from their impending record “Cycle Of Suffering“, which Nuclear Blast will have out on February 07th.

