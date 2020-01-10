Sylosis Premiere New Song & Music Video “Calcified” - New Album Out February 07
Band Photo: Sylosis (?)
Sylosis premiere a new official music video for their song “Calcified” has premiered online streaming for you below. The single is taken from their impending record “Cycle Of Suffering“, which Nuclear Blast will have out on February 07th.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Pressure Cracks (Fever 333) Premiere Brand New EP
- Next Article:
Hollywood Undead Premiere New Song & Music Video
0 Comments on "Sylosis Premiere New Song & Music Video “Calcified"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.