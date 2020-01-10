Steel Panther Premiere New NSFW Music Video “Heavy Metal Rules”

Band Photo: Steel Panther (?)

Steel Panther premiere another NSFW music video for the title track to their latest album, “Heavy Metal Rules“ that saw its release past September.

Steel Panther are gearing up for a European/UK tour in support of their latest album. Below's where that trek will stop:

01/18 Tallinn, EST – Kultuurikatel

01/19 Helsinki, FIN – The Circus

01/20 Tampere, FIN – Pakkahuone

01/22 Stockholm, SWE – Munchenbryggeriet

01/24 Oslo, NOR – Sentrum Scene

01/25 Gothenburg, SWE – Tradgarn

01/26 Copenhagen, DEN – Amager Bio

01/28 Berlin, GER – Huxley’s Neu Welt

01/29 Munich, GER – Backstage Werk

02/01 Zurich, SWI – Komplex

02/02 Utrecht, NET – Tivoli

02/04 Antwerp, BEL – Trix

02/05 Bristol, UK – O2 Academy

02/07 London, UK – O2 Academy

02/08 Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy

02/09 Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse

02/11 Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy

02/12 Newcastle, UK – O2 Academy

02/15 Belfast, IRE – Ulster Hall

02/16 Dublin, IRE – Vicar Street

02/17 Dublin, IRE – Vicar Street

03/12-14 Coquitlam, BC – Hard Rock Casino

06/10 Nickelsdorf, AUT – NOVA Rock Festival

06/13 Krakow, POL – Studio Krakow

06/14 Budapest, HUN – Barba Negra Track

06/16 MIlan, ITA – Alcatraz

06/18 Dessel, BEL – Graspop Metal Meeting

06/20 Clisson, FRA – Hellfest Open Air

07/10-12 Mansfield, OH – Inkcarceration Festival