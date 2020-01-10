Steel Panther Premiere New NSFW Music Video “Heavy Metal Rules”
Band Photo: Steel Panther (?)
Steel Panther premiere another NSFW music video for the title track to their latest album, “Heavy Metal Rules“ that saw its release past September.
Steel Panther are gearing up for a European/UK tour in support of their latest album. Below's where that trek will stop:
01/18 Tallinn, EST – Kultuurikatel
01/19 Helsinki, FIN – The Circus
01/20 Tampere, FIN – Pakkahuone
01/22 Stockholm, SWE – Munchenbryggeriet
01/24 Oslo, NOR – Sentrum Scene
01/25 Gothenburg, SWE – Tradgarn
01/26 Copenhagen, DEN – Amager Bio
01/28 Berlin, GER – Huxley’s Neu Welt
01/29 Munich, GER – Backstage Werk
02/01 Zurich, SWI – Komplex
02/02 Utrecht, NET – Tivoli
02/04 Antwerp, BEL – Trix
02/05 Bristol, UK – O2 Academy
02/07 London, UK – O2 Academy
02/08 Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy
02/09 Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse
02/11 Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy
02/12 Newcastle, UK – O2 Academy
02/15 Belfast, IRE – Ulster Hall
02/16 Dublin, IRE – Vicar Street
02/17 Dublin, IRE – Vicar Street
03/12-14 Coquitlam, BC – Hard Rock Casino
06/10 Nickelsdorf, AUT – NOVA Rock Festival
06/13 Krakow, POL – Studio Krakow
06/14 Budapest, HUN – Barba Negra Track
06/16 MIlan, ITA – Alcatraz
06/18 Dessel, BEL – Graspop Metal Meeting
06/20 Clisson, FRA – Hellfest Open Air
07/10-12 Mansfield, OH – Inkcarceration Festival
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Today Is The Day Premiere New Song
- Next Article:
Pressure Cracks (Fever 333) Premiere Brand New EP
0 Comments on "Steel Panther Premiere New NSFW Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.