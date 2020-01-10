Today Is The Day Premiere New Song “No Good To Anyone”

Today Is The Day premiere another new song from their upcoming record “No Good To Anyone“ which will be ot will be out February 28th. You can stream “You’re All Gonna Die” from the album via YouTube below.

Says mastermind Steve Austin of it:

“When you beat a person down and nothing let’s up, you need to fight back. The only person that is going to fight for you, is you. ‘You’re All Gonna Die‘ paints a picture of what happens you when you push someone way too far.”