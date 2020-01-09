Primeval Mass Premiere New Song "The Irkallian Born" From Upcoming New Album "Nine Altars"
Blackened thrash metal unit Primeval Mass premiere a new song entitled "The Irkallian Born", taken from their upcoming new album "Nine Altars", which will be out in stores February 21st from Katoptron IX Records.
Check out now "The Irkallian Born" below.
