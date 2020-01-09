Innards Premiere New Song "Night Of The Anthropophagous" From Upcoming New EP "Back From the Grave, Straight in Your Face"
Innards premiere a new song called "Night Of The Anthropophagous", taken from their upcoming new EP "Back From the Grave, Straight in Your Face", which will be out in stores later this year via Transcending Obscurity Records. The outing features also guest spots from guitarist Frank Blackfire (Kreator/Sodom) and Kam Lee (Massacre, Mantas).
Check out now "Night Of The Anthropophagous" below.
