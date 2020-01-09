Serpent Noir Premiere New Song & Music Video "Goeh Ra Reah: Garm Unchained" From Upcoming New Album "Death Clan OD"
Greek black metal band Serpent Noir premiere a new song and music video titled "Goeh Ra Reah: Garm Unchained", taken from their upcoming new album "Death Clan OD", which will be released on February 7th by W.T.C. Productions.
Check out now "Goeh Ra Reah: Garm Unchained" below.
