Greek black metal band Serpent Noir premiere a new song and music video titled "Goeh Ra Reah: Garm Unchained", taken from their upcoming new album "Death Clan OD", which will be released on February 7th by W.T.C. Productions.

Check out now "Goeh Ra Reah: Garm Unchained" below.