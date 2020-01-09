Svengahli (Exist, Defeated Sanity, Obscura Etc.) Premiere New Song "Writing On the Wall" From Upcoming Debut EP "Nightmares Of Our Own Design"
Band Photo: Obscura (?)
Progressive death metal project Svengahli (Exist, Defeated Sanity, Obscura etc.) premiere a new song entitled "Writing On the Wall", taken from their upcoming debut EP "Nightmares Of Our Own Design", which will be out in stores March 6.
Check out now "Writing On the Wall" below.
