Midnight Premiere New Track “Fucking Speed And Darkness”
Midnight premiere another new song from the upcoming new album, “Rebirth By Blasphemy“. You can stream “Fucking Speed And Darkness” ahead of the album’s January 24th release date below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
The Amity Affliction Premiere Song & Music Video
- Next Article:
Svengahli Premiere New Song "Writing On the Wall"
0 Comments on "Midnight Premiere New Track"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.