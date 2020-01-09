The Amity Affliction Premiere New Song & Music Video “Soak Me In Bleach”
The Amity Affliction premiere a new music video for their new single “Soak Me In Bleach” taken from their impending record, “Everyone Loves You… Once You Leave Them“. The new outing is set for a February 21st release through Pure Noise.
Tell the group speaking of the new album:
“This album is a result of our re-found love for heavy music. We wanted to make a heavier album to back up our most recent releases to let our fans know that we understand what the majority want to hear from us. We have experimented creatively over the years and are now able to apply what we’ve learned to what we consider the perfect blend of Amity new and old.”
