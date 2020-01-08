Seven Spires Premiere New Song & Music Video "Drowner of Worlds" From Upcoming New Album "Emerald Seas"
Band Photo: Seven Spires (?)
American symphonic metal outfit Seven Spires premiere a new song and music video titled "Drowner of Worlds", taken from their upcoming new album "Emerald Seas", which is out February 14 via Frontiers.
Check out now "Drowner of Worlds" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Seven Spires Premiere Video 'Drowner of Worlds'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.