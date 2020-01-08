Seven Spires Premiere New Song & Music Video "Drowner of Worlds" From Upcoming New Album "Emerald Seas"

American symphonic metal outfit Seven Spires premiere a new song and music video titled "Drowner of Worlds", taken from their upcoming new album "Emerald Seas", which is out February 14 via Frontiers.

Check out now "Drowner of Worlds" below.