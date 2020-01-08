Empire of the Moon Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Εκλειψις" (Eclipse)
Empire of the Moon premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "Εκλειψις" (Eclipse), which will be out on cassette, CD, and 12'' vinyl formats January 10th via Iron Bonehead.
Check out now "Εκλειψις" in its entirety below.
