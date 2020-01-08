Proscrito Premiere New Song "Marcado por la Pezuña" From Upcoming New Album "Llagas y Estigmas"
Proscrito premiere a new song entitled "Marcado por la Pezuña", taken from their upcoming new album "Llagas y Estigmas", which will be out in stores January 27 via Memento Mori.
Check out now "Marcado por la Pezuña" below.
