Proscrito Premiere New Song "Marcado por la Pezuña" From Upcoming New Album "Llagas y Estigmas"

Proscrito premiere a new song entitled "Marcado por la Pezuña", taken from their upcoming new album "Llagas y Estigmas", which will be out in stores January 27 via Memento Mori.

Check out now "Marcado por la Pezuña" below.



