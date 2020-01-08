Hear Ex-Machine Head Duo Team Up w/ Megadeth's David Ellefson & Bleeding Through's Brandan Schieppati On “The Permanent Decay”

Band Photo: Megadeth (?)

Ex-Machine Head guitarist Phil Demmel (now Vio-lence) premieres his new single “The Permanent Decay“. The track was originally written for Machine Head‘s 2018 album, “Catharsis“.

Demmel and his former Machine Head bandmate Dave McClain (now Sacred Reich) joined forces to work out the song. They invited bassist David Ellefson (Megadeth) and singer Brandan Schieppati (Bleeding Through) to collaborate on this particular track.



