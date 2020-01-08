Hear Ex-Machine Head Duo Team Up w/ Megadeth's David Ellefson & Bleeding Through's Brandan Schieppati On “The Permanent Decay”
Band Photo: Megadeth (?)
Ex-Machine Head guitarist Phil Demmel (now Vio-lence) premieres his new single “The Permanent Decay“. The track was originally written for Machine Head‘s 2018 album, “Catharsis“.
Demmel and his former Machine Head bandmate Dave McClain (now Sacred Reich) joined forces to work out the song. They invited bassist David Ellefson (Megadeth) and singer Brandan Schieppati (Bleeding Through) to collaborate on this particular track.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Polaris Premiere New Music Video “Hypermania”
- Next Article:
Proscrito Premiere "Marcado por la Pezuña"
0 Comments on "Ex-Machine Head Duo Premiere 'The Permanent Decay'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.