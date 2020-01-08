Polaris Premiere New Music Video For “Hypermania”
A new official music video for Polaris‘ latest track “Hypermania” has premiered online streaming via YouTube below. It’s the second single from the band’s upcoming record “The Death Of Me“, out on February 21st through Resist/Sharptone.
