Lesath Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Album "Sacred Ashes"
Atmospheric black metal band Lesath premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new album "Sacred Ashes", which was released January 6th via Casus Belli Musica and Beverina.
Check out now "Sacred Ashes" in its entirety below.
