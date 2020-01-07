Bleed The Sky Premiere New Single & Music Video “Serpent”
Bleed The Sky premiere a new official music video for their song “Serpent“. The track is taken from their first album in over a decade, "This Way Lies Madness" and arrives ahead of its January 17th release date via Art Is War Records.
