Ozzy Osbourne Premieres New Music Video “Straight To Hell”
Band Photo: Ozzy Osbourne (?)
Ozzy Osbourne premieres a new official music video for his single “Straight To Hell” streaming via YouTube for you below. The track boasts a guest cameo from Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash and is taken from Osbourne‘s impending new record, “Ordinary Man“.

