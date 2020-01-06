Kvelertak Premiere New Song & Music Video “Crack Of Doom” - Mastodon’s Troy Sanders Guests
Kvelertak premiere a new official music video and new song “Crack Of Doom” streaming via YouTube below. The track features a guest spot from Mastodon bassist/singer Troy Sanders and is taken from their impending new release “Splid“, which will be released by Rise Records on February 14th. The group tracked that album with Converge‘s Kurt Ballou at his GodCity Studio.
Tell Kvelertak of the new single:
“Ever heard of the Maya Apocalypse? Johannes Stöffler? Harold Camping? Are you afraid that the religious leaders, scientists, or the doomsday preachers may be right? Have no fear! They were all wrong. But now, Kvelertak has come to prophesize Ragnarok, straight into your heart and soul. The Crack of Doom shines on us all!”
Say the band as for Sanders‘ guest appearance:
“We sent Troy a demo of the song because there were a couple of parts we felt would fit his voice very well and lift the song. Luckily, he liked the track and was keen to do it. He got some scratch vocal tracks and some guidelines but was free to do it however he wanted.
What we got back was even better than what we could hope for. We’re extremely proud to have him featured on this song, and with Troy being American, it felt natural to just do the whole thing in English.”
