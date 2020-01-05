Monument Of Misanthropy Sign Record Deal With Transcending Obscurity Records - Premiere New Track "Tales from the Vienna Woods"

Monument Of Misanthropy have officially signed with Transcending Obscurity Records and will have their label debut album "Unterweger" out later this year. In related news the brutal death outfit is also happy to announce the premiere of their first single from the aforementioned outing titled "Tales from the Vienna Woods". You can stream and download the track for free as part of Transcending Obscurity's brand new 2020 label sampler below:

Tells frontman George "Misanthrope" Wilfinger:

"Monument Of Misanthropy is really happy to be part of the Transcending Obscurity family now for the next two albums. After many years of DIY and 4 years of touring Europe and the UK in a row, we felt it was time to expand and seek a label home that believes in us and help us grow. We're really looking forward to unleash our impending album "Unterweger" with the help of this established label upon this world this year. You were warned."



Monument Of Misanthropy feature the following roster:

Vocals – George "Misanthrope" Wilfinger (ex-Miasma, Raising The Veil, Reason Of Sin, etc.)

Guitars – Shoi Sen (De Profundis)

Guitars – Joe Gatsch (Scävenger, Tentoria)

Bass – Sam Terrak (Mindwake, The Malum Process)

Drums – Cedric Malebolgia (Putridity)

Studio Drums – David Diepold (ex-Benighted, Cognizance)