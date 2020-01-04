Bütcher Premiere Title Track OF Upcoming New Album "666 Goats Carry My Chariot"
Bütcher premiere the title track to their upcoming new album "666 Goats Carry My Chariot", which will be out in stores via Osmose Productions on January 31st.
Check out now "666 Goats Carry My Chariot" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Bütcher Premiere Title Track Of Upcoming Album"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.