Attila Premiere New Music Video For “Toxic”
Attila premiere a new official music video for “Toxic” which was captured during their summer 2019 ‘Rage Fest‘ tour with Crown The Empire, Veil Of Maya etc..
Comment Attila of the clip:
“We just dropped a NEW video for our jam ‘Toxic‘ recapping Rage Fest 2019! We definitely partied harder on that tour than we have in the last 5 years, which is really saying something! So hit that link and check out how we spent our summer!”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Satyricon Bassist To Undergo Cancer Surgery
- Next Article:
Bütcher Premiere Title Track Of Upcoming Album
0 Comments on "Attila Premiere New Music Video “Toxic”"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.