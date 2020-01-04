"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Attila Premiere New Music Video For “Toxic”

posted Jan 4, 2020 at 3:37 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)


Attila premiere a new official music video for “Toxic” which was captured during their summer 2019 ‘Rage Fest‘ tour with Crown The Empire, Veil Of Maya etc..

Comment Attila of the clip:

“We just dropped a NEW video for our jam ‘Toxic‘ recapping Rage Fest 2019! We definitely partied harder on that tour than we have in the last 5 years, which is really saying something! So hit that link and check out how we spent our summer!”

