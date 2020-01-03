Ether Coven Premiere New Song "When Quiet Fell" From Upcoming New Album "Everything Is Temporary Except Suffering"
There’s a new single from Ether Coven‘s impending new record “Everything Is Temporary Except Suffering” streaming via Soundcloud below. Hear “When Quiet Fell” from the aforementioned album, which is due out next Friday, January 10th, via Century Media.
Comments Ether Coven’s Devin Estep of it:
“I found myself in a dejected spiral and wanted to take note of the feelings I was experiencing as they occurred. Caught in a battle of resignation and determination, I struggled with the idea of my own necessity. I had to look at the wake of my decisions to show myself the weight of my place in this world. Thankfully it worked.”
