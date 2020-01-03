Five Finger Death Punch Premiere New Track “Full Circle”

The latest track from Five Finger Death Punch‘s impending new record “F8” has premiered online streaming via YouTube below. Check out the track “Full Circle” from that album ahead of its February 28th release via Better Noise Music.

As for the band’s current touring plans, they have the following runs booked:

With Megadeth and Bad Wolves:

01/14 Kiev, UKR – Palace Of Sports (Five Finger Death Punch only)

01/16 Moscow, RUS – Adrenaline Stadium (Five Finger Death Punch only)

01/18 St. Petersburg, RUS – A2 (Five Finger Death Punch only)

01/20 Helsinki, FIN – Hartwell Arena

01/22 Stockholm, SWE – Hovet

01/23 Oslo, NOR – Spektrum

01/24 Copenhagen, DEN – Royal Arena

01/26 Amsterdam, NET – AFAS Live

01/28 Paris, FRA – Zenith

01/30 Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Arena

01/31 London, UK – Wembley Arena

02/03 Berlin, GER – Max-Schmeling Halle

02/04 Hamburg, GER – Sporthalle

02/06 Frankfurt, GER – Festhalle

02/08 Oberhausen, GER – Koenig-Pilsener Arena

02/09 Stuttgart, GER – Schleyerhalle

02/10 Munich, GER – Olympiahalle

02/12 Warsaw, POL – Torwar

02/14 Prague, CZE – Tipsport Arena

02/16 Milano, ITA – Alcatrazz

02/17 Zurich, SWI – Hallenstadion

02/19 Vienna, AUT – Stadthalle

02/20 Budapest, HUN – Budapest Sportarena

With Papa Roach, I Prevail and Ice Nine Kills:

04/08 Sunrise, FL – BB&T Center

04/10 Duluth, GA – Infinite Energy Center

04/11 Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheater

04/13 San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

04/14 Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

04/16 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

04/18 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena

04/19 San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

04/21 Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

04/23 Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

04/25 Portland, OR – Veteran Memorial Coliseum

04/27 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks

04/29 Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

05/03 Baltimore, MD – Royal Farms Arena

05/05 Worcester, MA – DCU Center

05/06 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

05/08 Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

05/12 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

05/14 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

05/15 Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

05/17 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

05/19 Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

05/20 St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center