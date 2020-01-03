Five Finger Death Punch Premiere New Track “Full Circle”
The latest track from Five Finger Death Punch‘s impending new record “F8” has premiered online streaming via YouTube below. Check out the track “Full Circle” from that album ahead of its February 28th release via Better Noise Music.
As for the band’s current touring plans, they have the following runs booked:
With Megadeth and Bad Wolves:
01/14 Kiev, UKR – Palace Of Sports (Five Finger Death Punch only)
01/16 Moscow, RUS – Adrenaline Stadium (Five Finger Death Punch only)
01/18 St. Petersburg, RUS – A2 (Five Finger Death Punch only)
01/20 Helsinki, FIN – Hartwell Arena
01/22 Stockholm, SWE – Hovet
01/23 Oslo, NOR – Spektrum
01/24 Copenhagen, DEN – Royal Arena
01/26 Amsterdam, NET – AFAS Live
01/28 Paris, FRA – Zenith
01/30 Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Arena
01/31 London, UK – Wembley Arena
02/03 Berlin, GER – Max-Schmeling Halle
02/04 Hamburg, GER – Sporthalle
02/06 Frankfurt, GER – Festhalle
02/08 Oberhausen, GER – Koenig-Pilsener Arena
02/09 Stuttgart, GER – Schleyerhalle
02/10 Munich, GER – Olympiahalle
02/12 Warsaw, POL – Torwar
02/14 Prague, CZE – Tipsport Arena
02/16 Milano, ITA – Alcatrazz
02/17 Zurich, SWI – Hallenstadion
02/19 Vienna, AUT – Stadthalle
02/20 Budapest, HUN – Budapest Sportarena
With Papa Roach, I Prevail and Ice Nine Kills:
04/08 Sunrise, FL – BB&T Center
04/10 Duluth, GA – Infinite Energy Center
04/11 Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheater
04/13 San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
04/14 Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
04/16 Houston, TX – Toyota Center
04/18 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena
04/19 San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
04/21 Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
04/23 Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome
04/25 Portland, OR – Veteran Memorial Coliseum
04/27 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks
04/29 Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center
05/03 Baltimore, MD – Royal Farms Arena
05/05 Worcester, MA – DCU Center
05/06 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
05/08 Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center
05/12 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
05/14 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
05/15 Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion
05/17 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
05/19 Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena
05/20 St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
