Possessed, Once Human And More Added To 70000 Tons Of Metal 2020

Band Photo: Exodus (?)

The organisers of the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise has announced a further seven names for the event, which will be setting sail in less than a week. Joining the already impressive roster are death metal pioneers Possessed, along with traditional metal outfit Striker, groove metal outfit Once Human featuring former Machine Head and Soulfly guitarist Logan Mader, jazz fusion metal combo Without Waves, Boston power metal ensemble FirstBourne, Colombian death metal group No Raza and Belgian thrash/metalcore band Spoil Engine. This brings the number of bands up to fifty seven, with sixty in total to perform. The ship will set sail to Cozumel, Mexico on January 7th and return to Fort Lauderdale, Florida on January 11th.

The lineup is now as follows:

Aborted

Aeternam

Aether Realm

Archon Angel

At The Gates

Atheist

Axxis

Bloodbound

Brujeria

Candlemass

Carach Angren

Cattle Decapitation

Cruachan

Devin Townsend

Edenbridge

Einherjer

Emperor

Epica

Exodus

Finntroll

FirstBourne

Flotsam And Jetsam

Ghost Ship Octavius

Grave Digger

Haggard

Havok

Ihsahn

Incantation

Kampfar

Kissin' Dynamite

Leaves Eyes

Michael Schenker Fest

Moonsorrow

No Raza

November's Doom

Omnium Gatherum

Once Human

Origin

Orphaned Land

Possessed

Ross The Boss

Seven Witches

Soen

Sortilège

Spoil Engine

Stam1na

Striker

Suffocation

The Agonist

The Faceless

Toxik

Trollfest

Venom

Vio-Lence

Whiplash

Without Waves

Wintersun