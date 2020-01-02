Possessed, Once Human And More Added To 70000 Tons Of Metal 2020
The organisers of the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise has announced a further seven names for the event, which will be setting sail in less than a week. Joining the already impressive roster are death metal pioneers Possessed, along with traditional metal outfit Striker, groove metal outfit Once Human featuring former Machine Head and Soulfly guitarist Logan Mader, jazz fusion metal combo Without Waves, Boston power metal ensemble FirstBourne, Colombian death metal group No Raza and Belgian thrash/metalcore band Spoil Engine. This brings the number of bands up to fifty seven, with sixty in total to perform. The ship will set sail to Cozumel, Mexico on January 7th and return to Fort Lauderdale, Florida on January 11th.
The lineup is now as follows:
Aborted
Aeternam
Aether Realm
Archon Angel
At The Gates
Atheist
Axxis
Bloodbound
Brujeria
Candlemass
Carach Angren
Cattle Decapitation
Cruachan
Devin Townsend
Edenbridge
Einherjer
Emperor
Epica
Exodus
Finntroll
FirstBourne
Flotsam And Jetsam
Ghost Ship Octavius
Grave Digger
Haggard
Havok
Ihsahn
Incantation
Kampfar
Kissin' Dynamite
Leaves Eyes
Michael Schenker Fest
Moonsorrow
No Raza
November's Doom
Omnium Gatherum
Once Human
Origin
Orphaned Land
Possessed
Ross The Boss
Seven Witches
Soen
Sortilège
Spoil Engine
Stam1na
Striker
Suffocation
The Agonist
The Faceless
Toxik
Trollfest
Venom
Vio-Lence
Whiplash
Without Waves
Wintersun
